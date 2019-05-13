Four people injured in Central City shooting

Four victims were injured Monday afternoon in a shooting in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At about 3 p.m., officers responding to a report of gunshots found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the ankle in the 2100 block of Fourth Street.

A second male victim was discovered in the 2000 block of Washington Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Two more victims arrived at the Touro Infirmary emergency room a short time later with gunshot wounds. The gender and nature of the wounds to these victims were not immediately available.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.