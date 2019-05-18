Filming in Central City will slow Uptown traffic

Yandr Productions, LLC, is producing a short-form series titled “#Freerayshawn” that will be filmed in Central City from Monday, May 20, to Friday, May 24. The scenes scheduled for Central City resemble a hostage situation managed by police forces. In order to maintain continuity control, the production crew will have permitted traffic control each day on the following blocks:

These areas will be affected from Monday to Friday:

1600 and 1700 South Rampart Street – Full closure

1900 and 2000 Euterpe Street – Full closure

1600 and 1700 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard – Traffic holds of 1-3 minutes

The city encourages Central City residents and businesses to prepare for traffic detours. Please note the production will have Orleans Parish sheriff’s deputies on-site to maintain vehicular and pedestrian traffic safety.

Residents and business owners who have any concerns (scheduled deliveries, construction, accessibility needs, etc.) are encouraged to contact Ashley Bunge of the Locations Department at 504-224-2225.

Yandr Productions is working in full cooperation with Film New Orleans within the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Economy. Please direct any city-related queries to Interim Film New Orleans Director Carroll Morton at 504-658-4341.