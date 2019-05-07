Fanny pack snatched from 73-year-old on Hollygrove street

A 73-year-old man was robbed in Hollygrove on Sunday, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim was in the 8700 block of Apricot Street on May 5 at about 1 p.m. when he was pushed to the ground by a man who grabbed his fanny pack.

The victim was able to recover his property, but the assailant was not identified or located.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.