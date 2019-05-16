Early morning carjacking reported on Jackson and Baronne

The New Orleans Police Department reported a carjacking early Thursday on Jackson Avenue and Baronne Street.

A 64-year-old man was stopped at a traffic light May 16 at about 2:15 a.m. when two men walked up to the driver’s side of his pickup and demanded he get out of the vehicle, a blue Dodge truck. The victim complied, and they got in pickup and fled up Jackson Avenue toward Claiborne Avenue.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.