Driver pulled from car and robbed while stopped at light in Broadmoor

A driver was robbed while stopped at a red light in Broadmoor on Monday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

A 28-year-old man was approached by a group of assailants at 2:30 p.m. on May 20 while waiting for a light to turn green on Louisiana Avenue Parkway and South Galvez Street, the report states. The victim was pulled from his vehicle.

One of the assailants began to strangle the victim while another searched his pockets. They took his wallet and cash and fled on Galvez, turning south on Toledano Street.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.