Contestants cram crawfish during fourth annual festival (Photos)

Tuesday was the second day of the three-day Crawfish Festival at Central City Barbecue on South Rampart Street. The day featured the percussion-heavy Mike Dillon Band and the funky stylings of Eric Kresno, George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville, Ari Teitel, Jermal Watson and more.

The day also featured a a crawfish-eating competition. Ten contestants had 10 minutes to consume as much crawfish as possible. The winner, Aaron Burgau, ate 5.97 pounds in 10 minutes, walking away with a $100 prize and bragging rights for a year.

Today’s lineup includes Samantha Fish and Jonathan “Boogie” Long, Anders Osborne with David Torkanowsky and friends, and Papa Mali and Alvin “Youngblood” Hart, plus the Ultimate Crawfish Cook-off.

For ticket prices and more information, see the festival website.