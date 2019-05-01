Contestants cram crawfish during fourth annual festival (Photos)

Reigning champ Aaron Burgau peeled and ate 5.97 pounds of crawfish in 10 minutes during the crawfish-eating competition at the fourth annual Crawfish Festival on Tuesday. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Mike Dillon leaps from atop his xylophone. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Tuesday was the second day of the three-day Crawfish Festival at Central City Barbecue on South Rampart Street. The day featured the percussion-heavy Mike Dillon Band and the funky stylings of Eric Kresno, George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville, Ari Teitel, Jermal Watson and more.
The day also featured a a crawfish-eating competition. Ten contestants had 10 minutes to consume as much crawfish as possible. The winner, Aaron Burgau, ate 5.97 pounds in 10 minutes, walking away with a $100 prize and bragging rights for a year.
Today’s lineup includes Samantha Fish and Jonathan “Boogie” Long, Anders Osborne with David Torkanowsky and friends, and Papa Mali and Alvin “Youngblood” Hart, plus the Ultimate Crawfish Cook-off.
For ticket prices and more information, see the festival website.
Daniela La Rosa peels and eats as many crawfish as possible during the 10-minute crawfish eating competition. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Contestants and winners alike pose for a photograph after the crawfish-eating competition. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
An audience cheers on the 10 contestants at the fourth-annual Crawfish Festival on Tuesday. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Shaggy, of Nola Crawfish King, revs up the audience and the contestants. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Ari Teitel performs with Theories of Funk during the fourth-annual Crawfish Festival on Tuesday. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Jermal Watson drums with his son, Jermal Jr., with the NCF Theory of Funk. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Alexis Sherwood and Geoff Mitchell dance to the Mike Dillon Band. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
George Porter Jr. strums his bass during a performance with Eric Kresno. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Eric Kresno solos on his guitar during his performance with Ivan Neville, George Porter Jr. and Terrence Higgins. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)