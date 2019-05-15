Coffee on Your Corner to discuss transportation

Transportation is the topic of the Coffee on Your Corner event for District A to be held Thursday, May 16, at the IHop on 3511 S. Carrollton Ave. from 10 to 11 a.m.

The city’s Coffee on Your Corner events bring city officials and representatives into neighborhoods for coffee and an exchange of information.

District A residents can hear about city programs, initiatives and operations directly from city officials and representatives. The event is an effort accommodate residents who are less inclined to attend public meetings in the evenings outside of their communities.

Click here to register for the event.