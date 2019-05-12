City update on severe weather, flooding

from the City of New Orleans

Today, the City of New Orleans released the following information following heavy rains and thunderstorms that moved through the metro area Sunday morning. More than five inches of rain fell in parts of the city between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., with bouts of heavy rain at rates of two inches an hour and higher sparking Flash Flood Warnings. Widespread street flooding was reported throughout the city.

As of 11 a.m., standing water remained at the following locations:

Franklin Avenue and I-610

Elizardi Boulevard and Vespasian Street

Spain and Law Streets

Public safety agencies including New Orleans Police Department, New Orleans Fire Department and New Orleans Emergency Medical Services responded to nearly 200 emergency calls related to flooding. The Regional Transit Authority temporarily suspended service in flooded areas, and has since resumed service citywide. Isolated outages of power were reported throughout the city, with just over 800 remaining as of 11 a.m.

NOTE: Special events scheduled this afternoon will proceed as planned, including the Cha Wa Mardi Gras Indian Parade and the Original Big Seven Second Line. The City is working to clear those routes, but participants are encouraged to be careful as some flood-related debris may be present.

Clearing Roadways

Department of Sanitation crews are working to clear debris from roadways. Residents are asked to retrieve trash and recycling bins that may have moved due to flood waters. Residents with stranded vehicles in the middle of the roadway or an intersection are expected to move their vehicles to the side of the road, preferably a parking lane, immediately.

To reopen traffic flow, the Department of Public Works may have to “courtesy tow” vehicles. If the vehicle owner is present when tow truck arrives, DPW will tow the vehicle to the nearest area of safety. If the vehicle owner is not present, DPW will tow the vehicle to the City’s Auto Pound lot at 400 N. Claiborne Ave. Owners must present identification to pick up their vehicles. There is no charge for this service. The lot hours are 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. and can be reached by phone at 504-658-8284.

The Department of Parks and Parkways is responding to any tree emergencies.

Cleaning up after Flooding

Residents are encouraged to clear debris from in front of catch basins and around their property that may have occurred as a result of flooding. Sanitation collection will occur as regularly scheduled.

For properties eligible for collection by the City:

During the second collection this week, the Sanitation Department will pick up bulky waste including debris, carpeting and other large items. Residents are encouraged to inform 3-1-1 of bulky waste pickup needs.

Tree limbs, branches and carpeting must be cut in four feet (or less) lengths and bundled. Tree limbs cannot be more than 12 inches in diameter.

Leaves should be bagged and the bags secured.

More information about cleaning up safely is available here.

Filing damage claims

Residents are encouraged to document any damage to homes or vehicles with photos. More information about filing damage claims with flood insurance or auto insurance is available here.

The City will keep residents updated through alerts and the @NOLAReady Twitter account.