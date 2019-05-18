Carjacking reported in Milan neighborhood

A woman’s car was taken at gunpoint in the Milan neighborhood on Friday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, 36, was approached by two men while sitting in her car parked in the 4100 block of Liberty Street at 11:24 on May 17. Pointing weapons at her, they ordered her out of the car. She complied, and one of the men got into her car while the other got into a silver Jeep Laredo. Both fled down Milan Street.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.