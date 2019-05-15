Book Report: ‘Tulane Observed,’ ‘Louisiana Poets,’ Ani DiFranco memoir and more

Thursday, May 16

Allison Levy: “House of Secrets: Many Lives of a Florentine Palazzo”

6-7:30 p.m.

Garden District Book Shop

2727 Prytania Street (The Rink)

504-895-2266

Allison Levy discusses and signs her book, “House of Secrets,” the remarkable story of Palazzo Rucellai from behind its celebrated façade.

Sunday, May 19

Errol Barron: “Tulane Observed” book launch

2 p.m.

Octavia Books

513 Octavia St.

504-899-7323

Please join us in celebrating the release of New Orleans architect Errol Barron’s new book, “Tulane Observed: A Campus Sketchbook,” drawings, essays and observations of Tulane and Newcomb colleges.

“Louisiana Poets: A Literary Guide”

2-4 p.m.

Garden District Book Shop

2727 Prytania Street (The Rink)

504-895-2266

Editors Catharine Savage Brosman and Olivia McNeely Pass and poets Ralph Adamo, Darrell Bourque, Ava Leavell Haymon, Julie Kane, William Lavender and Mona Lisa Saloy discuss and sign their book, “Louisiana Poets: A Literary Guide,” detailing the history and output of 40 Louisiana poets.

Tuesday, May 21

Kris Waldherr: “The Lost History of Dreams”

6-7:30 p.m.

Garden District Book Shop

2727 Prytania Street (The Rink)

504-895-2266

Kris Waldherr discusses her novel “The Lost History of Dreams” with writer Terry Lynn Thomas. Book signing to follow.

Barry Gifford: “Southern Nights”

6 p.m.

Octavia Books

513 Octavia St.

504-899-7323

Barry Gifford, a New Orleans writer best known as the author of Wild at Heart, presents and signs the recently released edition of the three novels that constitute his Southern Nights trilogy: “Night People,” “Arise & Walk,” and “Baby Cat Face.”

Ani DiFranco: “No Walls and the Recurring Dream: A Memoir”

New Orleans Jewish Community Center

5342 St. Charles Ave.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., talk begins at 7 p.m.



Ticketed event. Each $35 ticket includes one signed copy of “No Wall and the Recurring Dream.” Books will be distributed to ticket holders at the event. To purchase tickets, click here. Event is hosted by Garden District Book Shop.

Celebrated singer-songwriter and social activist Ani DiFranco discusses her new memoir “No Walls and the Recurring Dream” with Gwen Thompkins, host of WWNO’s Music Inside Out.

Thursday, May 23

Mary Miller: “Biloxi”

6 p.m.

Octavia Books

513 Octavia St.

504-899-7323

Author Mary Miller reads from and signs her new novel, “Biloxi,” a tale of middle age and the unexpected turns a life can take.