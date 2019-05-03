Boil-water advisory issued for Uptown residents

The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for a limited Uptown area in bounded by South Carrollton Avenue to Napoleon Avenue and from South Claiborne Avenue to the Mississippi River.

Water pressure in the affected area has dropped below 20 psi due to a water-main break on Claiborne Avenue near Soniat Street. S&WB has crews are working to isolate the leak and make repairs.

Residents in the affected area are advised per Louisiana Department of Health not to drink, make ice or brush teeth, until further notice. Residents in the affected area that are immunocompromised are advised not to wash hands, shower or bathe.

All other residents are advised to take precautions for the below hygiene actions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with safe bottled water.

Shower or bath: Being careful not to swallow any water, one may take a shower safely. Using caution when bathing infants and young children so that no water is swallowed is considered fairly safe. A sponge bath reduces the chance of swallowing water. The time spent bathing should be minimized. Children and disabled individuals should have their bath supervised to ensure water is not ingested.

Though the risk of illness is minimal, individuals who have recent surgical wounds, are immunosuppressed, or have a chronic illness may want to consider using bottled or boiled water for cleansing until the advisory is lifted. For those who want to be absolutely safe, use safe water until further notice.

Customers in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

The boil-water advisory will remain in effect until further notice for customers in the affected area. S&WB will notify residents when the advisory is lifted. If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (529-2837).

Boil water advisories are issued out of an abundance of caution whenever the water pressure drops below 20 psi. The concern is that a pressure drop inside of the water pipe could allow an opportunity for contaminants into the pipe. Chlorine is added to water to combat contamination. S&WB monitors the chlorine residual to ensure that our potable water has the ability to fight off bacteriological growth.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOILING WATER

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute boil time begins after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (If there is a flat taste, it can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or pouring it from one container to another.)

Additional recommendations for boil-water advisories can be found here.