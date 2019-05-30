Armed home invader shot during struggle with Central City resident

A Central City resident shot an armed home invader early Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At about 2:55 a.m. on May 30, a man entered the home of a 52-year-old man and 44-year-old woman in the 2300 block of Jackson Avenue, near Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. He was armed with a gun and allegedly forced his way inside.

The intruder and the male resident reportedly struggled over control of the gun inside the home. During the struggle, the suspect was shot in the shoulder and thigh.

The suspect, identified as Bradford Crier, 37, was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. No other injuries were reported in this incident.

Upon release from the hospital, Crier will be booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, police said.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.