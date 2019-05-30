Aerial mosquito spray planned for tonight

The city’s Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board tonight will conduct adult mosquito abatement by plane in the area surrounded by the Jefferson Parish line, Earhart Boulevard and the Mississippi River.

The treatments will be conducted from 7:30 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. Routine surveillance has indicated an elevated number of the Southern House Mosquito in these areas, triggering the treatment.

The city uses the insecticide naled, sold under the brand name Dibrom, for aerial applications to control adult mosquitoes, according to the board’s website.

Naled is the one of the most commonly used insecticides for aerial sprays, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which also states that only a small amount of spray reaches the ground. “Exposures are below an amount that might be expected to pose a health concern to children or adults,” the EPA states.

Anyone who is sensitive to chemicals or simply concerned about potential health risks is advised to stay indoors with the windows closed during the application. Other precautions are to bring your pets inside, take in any pet dishes or children’s toys that could be exposed, and cover outdoor furniture and barbecues. If you have a vegetable or herb garden, make sure to wash the crops after harvesting.

More information can be obtained by calling 311.