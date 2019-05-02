$10,000 stolen from car in Central City

A man forced himself into a car in Central City on Wednesday and stole $10,000 from the back seat, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

A 39-year-old woman got into her car on May 1 at 2:24 p.m. in the 2900 block of Dryades Street. A man got in the front passenger side, reached into the back and grabbed her lock box. It contained about $10,000 in cash.

The victim tried to pry the box from him, but he forcefully grabbed it and fled.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.