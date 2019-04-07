Where to find an Easter egg hunt Uptown

Sheriff Marlin Gusman’s 14th annual Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 13

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Audubon Riverview, also known as “The Fly,” behind Audubon Zoo

The event is free and open to the public. It consists of four Easter Egg Hunts: children ages 1 to 3 hunt at 11 a.m.; children ages 4 to 6 at 11:15 a.m.; children ages 7 to 9 at 11:30 a.m. and children 10 to 12 at 11:45 a.m. Participants can exchange the eggs they find for a gift bag filled with candy.

The event also features music and food. Other activities include games, sack races, face painting, as well as arts and crafts.

Children and their parents are encouraged to arrive early and register to receive same-day, free admission to the Audubon Zoo.

The Easter Egg Hunt sponsors include Audubon Zoo; Coca-Cola Bottling Company; iHeart Media, New Orleans; and OPSO Special Reserve Deputy Unit.

Broadmoor Spring Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 20

11 a.m.

Rosa F. Keller Library and Community Center

4300 S. Broad St.

Children up to the age of 10 are invited to join. Please bring a basket or bag.