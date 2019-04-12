Volunteers to add spring flowers to Coliseum Square

The Lower Garden District Association is hosting a volunteer “Park Work Day” in Coliseum Square Park this Saturday at 10 a.m.

The goal of the day will be to plant some beautiful flowers (provided by Parks and Parkways) around Lafon Fountain. Volunteers meet at Lafon Fountain, Camp and Terpsichore streets. It’s a chance to meet neighbors and get some exercise in before French Quarter Festival.

For more information and to RSVP, go to the event Facebook page.

The association’s April meeting will be held on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Felicity Church, 1220 Felicity. The official agenda is available here.