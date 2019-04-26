Video provides clues to string of overnight car burglaries in Milan and Touro areas

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and located subjects believed to be responsible for a string of vehicle burglaries Wednesday in the Milan and Touro neighborhoods.

At around 3:30 a.m. on April 24, several auto burglaries were reported in the 1900-2300 blocks of Gen. Pershing, the 4100 block of Dryades and the 1100-1200 blocks of Milan streets.

Surveillance footage captured men looking into vehicle windows in the area during this time frame. The footage can be viewed at this link. The suspects are believed to have been driving a gray or dark-colored Kia sedan during these incidents.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the pictured subjects is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.