Unity-1 Salon gets $10,000 donation to help rebuild

The Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show came to New Orleans last weekend, and it didn’t leave without supporting a local shop after tragedy. According to reports, the show director James Bronner and CEO of Kalaidescope Hair, Jesseca Dupart, raised $10,000 for Unity-1 Beauty Supply and Hair Salon.

The Broadmoor shop was the site of a car crash and three-alarm fire on March 20 which caused several fatalities, injuries and extensive property damage.

Unity-1 has asked for support and have been raising funds to help them rebuild. According to WDSU, Bronner and Dupart both raised $5,000 each for John and Dr. Beverly Smith, the owners of Unity-1.

“The Bronner Brothers are a perfect example of what it looks like when community and philanthropy come together,” said the Broadmoor Improvement Association in a newsletter.