Two men shot while driving in Dixon neighborhood

Two men were shot while driving on Airline Drive near Eagle Street early Monday, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The men were driving home April 22 at about 2:20 when they were hit with gunfire, causing the car to crash. The gunmen fled after the crash.

One victim, age 26, was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The other, 24, was shot in the arm and arrived at the hospital in private vehicle.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Third District station at 504-658-6030 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.