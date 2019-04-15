TONIGHT: Unity-1 fundraiser at Propeller

Tonight (April 15th), Propeller will host a fundraiser for Unity-1 Salon and Beauty School to aid the rebuilding efforts of their owners, Beverly and John Smith. The night will include catered refreshments and live music by New Orleans musicians.

There will be a number of caterers at the event, including Fruit Wizard, Price is Right Catering, Chef Reggie, Simply Sandwiches, Sweet Legacy, New Orleans Seafood Connection, and Denise Catering. Bands will include Tyra Alexander and other local New Orleans musicians.

The event begins with a patron reception form 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The standard reception runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Standard tickets are $100, and patron tickets begin at $250.

