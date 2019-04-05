The Lens: Bathroom plumbing is latest problem for Harney elementary school in Central City

Students at the soon-to-be-shuttered Edgar P. Harney elementary school had to use outside trailers as bathrooms this week as workers fixed a dislodged drainage pipe beneath the school, Marta Jewson reported in The Lens, describing just the latest in a series of challenges the Central City school has faced.Harney is one of five schools set to close at the end of the year, after it racked up violation notices citing financial problems, failing to serve special education students and improperly withholding among from employees’ retirement funds, Jewson reports.