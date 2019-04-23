S&WB repairing water main on Claiborne

The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans is conducting an emergency repair on a 30-inch water main under South Claiborne Avenue between Octavia and Upperline streets.

Residents in the area may experience short-term low water pressure. Traffic restrictions on Claiborne will start today at 9 a.m.

The right and center lanes of downtown-bound traffic on Claiborne from Octavia to Jefferson Avenue will be closed. Riverbound traffic on Claiborne will not be allowed to turn onto Jefferson.

The repair is expected to take three days to complete, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Commuters are encouraged to avoid driving in this area if possible.

Please report any long-term changes in water pressure by calling 52-WATER.