Stores report string of six-pack thefts

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating multiple Second District shoplifting incidents, two of which may involve the same subject and three of which occurred at the same location. All involve beer thefts.

The first incident occurred in the 6200 block of South Claiborne Avenue on April 8 around 11:20 a.m. A man entered the store and stole two six-packs of beer before fleeing.

The next incident occurred about 11 hours later at the same store. Around 10:30 p.m., the same man entered the location and stole two more six-packs of beer, police said.

A third incident also occurred in on April 9 around 8:10 p.m. Two men entered the same North Claibonre and stole several six-packs before fleeing the location.

Another incident occurred on April 13 around 5:48 p.m. in the 6000 block of Magazine Street. A man identified from the April 8 shoplifting incidents entered the Magazine Street store and stole six-packs of beer before fleeing.

Anyone with information on these incidents or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to contact any Second District detective at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.