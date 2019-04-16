Sponsored: Dine and Dance under the Stars at the Grow Dat Hootenanny
Grow Dat’s Annual Hootenanny is here this Friday! The annual fundraising event will take place on the seven-acre farm for an evening in celebration of local food, music, and youth leadership. More than 500 guests enjoy small plates from 25 local restaurants and dance to live zydeco and brass bands.
Join the fun on Friday, April 19 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. at Grow Dat Youth Farm in City Park. This year’s performances include Louisiana’s own Terry and the Zydeco Bad Boys and Grammy award-nominated Hot 8 Brass Band.
Scroll down for participating restaurants!
Grow Dat youth will lead farm-themed games and tell stories onstage, while entrepreneurial alumni sell their wares in our eco-campus. It is an experience highlighting New Orleans’ best—the youth, the music, and the food.
Each year, Grow Dat employs almost 70 young people from across New Orleans to grow, sell, and donate 25,000 pounds of food to New Orleans communities. Another 2,500 community members come to the farm to learn about food, agriculture, and the environment through field trips, learning tours, and camps. Join us at our annual fundraiser and help make this work possible!
Tickets are $55 for general admission and $20 for children 12 years old or younger. Parton & sponsorship tickets start at $250.
Get your patron and general admission tickets here!
Participating Restaurant & Bar Partners
Maypop
Cavan
Sylvain
Meauxbar
Saffron
Belle Epoque
Bywater Bakery
Company Burger
Bacchanal
La Boulangerie
Estano
Chef Jon of Unique Eats
Oh La Vache
Blue Oak BBQ
Cafe Noma
Liberty’s Kitchen
Chef Callie Rubbins-Breen & Grow Dat Youth
Palm & Pine
Simone’s Market
Juan’s Flying Burrito
Riversticks
Longway Tavern
Cane and Table
For more about the youth farm and its mission, please visit growdatyouthfarm.org.
