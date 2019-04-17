Shooting reported at Earhart and Broadway

A man was shot multiple times Wednesday just after 1 p.m. on Broadway near Earhart Boulevard, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The NOPD Second District is investigating the shooting. The incident occurred Wednesday, April 17, in the 3100 block of Broadway Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS. His condition is not known.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.