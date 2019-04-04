Purse snatched from woman, 78, as she unlocked her door on Milan

A purse was snatched from a 78-year-old woman Wednesday afternoon as she was entering her home in the Milan neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The woman was approached while unlocking her front door in the 1800 block of Milan Street, near Baronne, about 12:30 p.m. on April 3. A man grabbed her purse and fled north on Milan Street on a bicycle.

The robber is described as a black man, about 5 feet and 11 inches, wearing a white shirt and dark green pants. His bicycle was a dark color with white trim.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.