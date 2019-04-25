Purse snatched from woman, 77, on St. Charles Avenue

A purse was snatched from a 77-year-old woman on Wednesday in the Lower Garden District, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The woman was walking with her husband in the 2200 block of St. Charles Avenue, near Jackson, at about 7:30 p.m. when a man approached on a bicycle. He stopped, grabbed the purse off her shoulder and cycled away.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.