Police Blotter: Home burglaries reported in Freret, St. Thomas neighborhoods

Two domestic aggravated burglaries were reported Uptown on Tuesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The first occurred in the Freret neighborhood. At about 5:15 p.m., police said, a man forced himself into a home in the 2200 block of Soniat Street, demanding money that he believed the victim, a 34-year-old woman, owed him.

The two got into a physical fight, ending when the victim agreed to pay the intruder. The two went to ATM, where the victim withdrew cash and gave it to the intruder.

The second took place in the St. Thomas area at about 10 p.m. After letting a man into his home, a 23-year-old man found saw him taking items from the home and intervened. The burglar fled after a physical fight.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information about the Soniat Street incident is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020. If you have information about the St. Thomas Street burglariy, call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective.

Anyone with information on a crime is urged to call the or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash award.