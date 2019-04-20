Pigeon Town Steppers to second-line on Sunday

The Pigeon Town Steppers will present its 25th annual Easter second-line on Sunday, April 21. The social aid and pleasure club will be accompanied by the Big 6 Brass Band and Da Truth Brass Band.

Traffic will be restricted along the route. Expect road closures and traffic delays during the event, which begins at 1 and ends at 5 p.m.. Call 504-658-8100 for parking enforcement.

RTA routes may experience delays or detours during the event. All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.

The route is below. It includes stops at the Adams Street graveyard, Broadway Bar, Tapp’s Place, ULLA Bar, E&C Lounge, Blue Flame Lounge and Sista Sista Bar & Lounge.

START: 1 p.m. at 8539 Willow St. (White Buffalo Community Center)

Proceed down Willow Street

Right on Leonidas Street

Right on South Claiborne Avenue

Right on Short Street

Left on Hickory Street

Left on Broadway Street

Proceed onto Broad Place

Right on Pine Street

Right on Collapissa Street

Right on Broadway Street

Right on Fig Street

Right on Pine Street

Left on Earhart Boulevard

Right on South Carrollton Avenue

Left on Oleander Street

Right on Dublin Street

Left on Forshey Street

Left on Mistletoe Street

Right on Fig Street

Left on Cherry Street

Left on Apricot Street

Continue onto Earhart Boulevard

Right on Leonidas Street

Right on Apple Street

Left on Monroe Street

Left on South Claiborne Avenue

Right on Dante Street

Right on Spruce Street

Left on Leonidas Street

Right on Hickory Street

Left on Monroe Street

Left on Willow Street

END: 5 p.m. 8539 Willow St. (White Buffalo Community Center)