Pigeon Town Steppers to second-line on Sunday

The Pigeon Town Steppers will present its 25th annual Easter second-line on Sunday, April 21. The social aid and pleasure club will be accompanied by the Big 6 Brass Band and Da Truth Brass Band.
Traffic will be restricted along the route. Expect road closures and traffic delays during the event, which begins at 1 and ends at 5 p.m.. Call 504-658-8100 for parking enforcement.
RTA routes may experience delays or detours during the event. All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.
The route is below. It includes stops at the Adams Street graveyard, Broadway Bar, Tapp’s Place, ULLA Bar, E&C Lounge, Blue Flame Lounge and Sista Sista Bar & Lounge.
START: 1 p.m. at 8539 Willow St. (White Buffalo Community Center)
Proceed down Willow Street
Right on Leonidas Street
Right on South Claiborne Avenue
Right on Short Street
Left on Hickory Street
Left on Broadway Street
Proceed onto Broad Place
Right on Pine Street
Right on Collapissa Street
Right on Broadway Street
Right on Fig Street
Right on Pine Street
Left on Earhart Boulevard
Right on South Carrollton Avenue
Left on Oleander Street
Right on Dublin Street
Left on Forshey Street
Left on Mistletoe Street
Right on Fig Street
Left on Cherry Street
Left on Apricot Street
Continue onto Earhart Boulevard
Right on Leonidas Street
Right on Apple Street
Left on Monroe Street
Left on South Claiborne Avenue
Right on Dante Street
Right on Spruce Street
Left on Leonidas Street
Right on Hickory Street
Left on Monroe Street
Left on Willow Street
END: 5 p.m. 8539 Willow St. (White Buffalo Community Center)