Photos: Festival fills Freret Street

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, a resident of the Freret neighborhood, performs on the Dat Dog Stage at the Freret Street Festival on April 6. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The annual Freret Street festival drew a large crowd on Saturday, April 6, packing the street from curb to curb between Napoleon Avenue and Soniat Street. Performers included Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Debauche, J & the Causeways, Little Freddie King, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers and more.
Crabs fried up with a healthy dose of butter at the Freret Street Festival. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Laura Higgins, left, and Sherrita Sanders dance to Where Y’acht at the Ochsner Baptist Stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Southern Sass by Cass sold a variety of handmade jewelry at the festival. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Jamie Lynn Vessels steps away from the mic for a guitar solo during her performance on the Dat Dog Stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
William Crawford stirs a pot of boiling crawfish for Creole Caveman. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
NOLA Capoeira performs in front of the Ocshner Stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The crowd packs Freret Street curb to curb. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Scott Potts plucks his upright bass performing with Debauche, bringing Russian lyrics to the Ocshner Stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)