Photos: Annual boil celebrates musician’s legacy

People chow down on crawfish from Seither’s Seafood, in Harahan and Clesi’s Catering in Mid-City during the seventh annual Jamie Galloway Crawfish Boil and Block Party outside of the Maple Leaf Bar on March 31. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
On Sunday, people gathered in the 8300 block of Oak street, outside of the Maple Leaf Bar to celebrate the legacy of musician and chef Jamie Galloway with live music from the Hundred and One Runners, Billy Iusso, Papa Malie and more — plus crawfish from Seither’s Seafood and Clesi’s Catering. The event serves as a benefit for the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic.
Seither’s seafood was one of two establishments boiling crawfish for the seventh annual Jamie Galloway Crawfish Boil and Block Party. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
David Dauterive helps pour out a fresh pot of crawfish from Clesi’s. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The Soul Project performs in the Maple Leaf Bar. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Kenneth “Fish” Williams, left, and Homer Smith dance to the Hundred and One Runners. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Big Chief Honey, right, cheers on June Yamagishi, left, during their performance with the 101 Runners. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Workers at Seither’s Seafood chop up some andouille for their boil. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Billy Iusso, left, and the Restless Natives perform in the Maple Leaf. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Papa Mali performs on the outdoor stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Mikey B3 performs in the Maple Leaf during the seventh annual Jamie Galloway Crawfish Boil and Block Party. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Jacob Tanner plays the steel guitar with Mike B3. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Doyle Cooper, center, performs with the Soul Brass Band. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Autographed memorabilia from athletes like Saints’ quarterback Drew Brees, Los Angeles Angels’ centerfielder Mike Trout were among the items auctioned off to support the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)