The NOPD’s Traffic Division will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Thursday night at an undisclosed location in New Orleans.

The checkpoint will be in effect beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, and concluding at 5 a.m. on Friday, April 26.

Motorists who encounter this checkpoint will experience minimal delays, the NOPD said. They will need to provide proper documentation if requested – this includes proof of insurance, driver’s license and vehicle registration.