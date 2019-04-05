Morphy Chess Center opens tonight

There as long been a strong chess culture in New Orleans, and soon it will have a hub: the Morphy Chess and Cultural Center at 3714 B Earhart Blvd.

The grand opening for the Morthy Chess and Culture Center is Friday, April 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. This nonprofit center will be a hub for chess, chess games, chess camps and chess lessons.

The grand opening will be celebrated with music, food and, of course, chess. Events this Friday are free and open to the public.

The center is named for Paul Morphy, a chess master from New Orleans considered the most brilliant player of the mid-1800s, whose influence on the game is still felt today.