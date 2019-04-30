Man wounded in Central City shooting

A man was shot in his side Tuesday in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The incident was reported at 11:16 a.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Baronne Street. When officers arrived, they discovered the male victim suffering a gunshot wound to the side, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.