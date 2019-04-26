Man shot on Airline Highway dies of his wounds

A man shot multiple times while in a car on Airline Highway early Monday died of his injuries the next day, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office reported. The New Orleans Police Department has reclassified the incident as a homicide.

The Coroner’s Office identified the homicide victim as Jonathon Matthews, 26.

Matthews was driving home with another man on Airline near Eagle Street at about 2:20 a.m. on April 22 when the car was pelted with gunfire and crashed, according to the police report. The gunmen fled after the crash.

Matthews was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance, where he died Tuesday evening. The other shooting victim, 24, was treated for gunshot wounds to the arm.

Investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Detective Jake Engle at 504-658-5300, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.