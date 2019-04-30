Man critically injured in Hollygrove shooting

Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds Monday night in Hollygrove, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Responding to a report Monday at 10:15 p.m. that a man was shot in the 8800 block of Fig Street, police found the wounded 32-year-old man on the sidewalk.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.