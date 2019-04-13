Man and woman robbed at gunpoint in their Uptown home

Two men stole guns and cellphones from an Uptown home Friday night while two residents were inside, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The intruders entered through an unlocked front door in the 5000 block of South Claiborne Avenue at about 10 p.m. on April 12. They came into a bedroom and pointed guns at two residents, a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman.

They demanded their phones, and the woman handed over hers. The gunmen then kicked in the door of another bedroom and ransacked a dresser, taking two rifles, an iPhone and other items before fleeing.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.