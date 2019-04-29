Kidnapping reported in Hollygrove

A 24-year-old woman reported a kidnapping Sunday afternoon in Hollygrove, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

A man returned the victim’s vehicle to her home at Forshey and Gen. Ogden streets on April 28 at about 3 p.m. She got into the driver’s seat to prevent him from taking the car again. When she began to drive off, he forced her into the passenger seat and forced himself into the driver seat. He then drove the vehicle into a rock and fled on foot.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.