‘Historic Preservation in the Face of Climate Change’ explored in three-part series

The Preservation Resource Center is hosting a three-part series to address the risks and challenges climate change presents for New Orleans and the role preservation can play in creating a more resilient future.

The first event of the series, to be held Wednesday, is a panel discussion titled “Document.” As the PRC website explains: “As our climate changes, so do our natural, built and cultural landscapes. While we strive to save as much as we can, we must consider what we are poised to lose and how efforts to record and archive can help mitigate inevitable casualties.”

The panelists will be Jonathan Foret, executive director, South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center; Daniel Hammer, vice president and deputy director, The Historic New Orleans Collection; and Susan Langenhennig, director of communications and editor of Preservation in Print, Preservation Resource Center.

Part 2, “Adapt,” will be held May 15, and Part 3, “Persist,” is scheduled for June 19. The moderator for each panel discussion will be Ella Camburnbeck, community planning and resilience senior grants manager with GCR Inc. and former director of Felicity Redevelopment and former house director of the Beauregard-Keyes House and Garden Museum.

The events, presented in partnership with Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation, are free and open to the public.

The first event of the series will be held Wednesday, April 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Preservation Resource Center, 923 Tchoupitoulas St. If you plan to attend, RSVP here.

The PRC explains the series “Historic Preservation in the Face of Climate Change” on its website:

In New Orleans, we know that it doesn’t take a hurricane to cause catastrophic flooding damage to our homes and buildings. Heavy thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and other weather-related hazards are top of mind for most residents in the city. What role can historic preservation play in the face of climate-related issues such as these?

To meet the challenges of our increasingly complex relationship with water and weather, the field of preservation must develop creative strategies for historic buildings and neighborhoods to document in the face of loss, adapt in response to change, and persist against all odds. … The series will examine what is at stake, how preservationists are currently responding and who our actions serve.

For more information, contact the PRC at 504-581-7032 or prc@prcno.org or go to prcno.org.