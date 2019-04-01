Former principal returns to Lusher as board member

Lusher’s former middle school principal is now leading the charter school in a new role as the newest member of its governing board, officials said.

Brenda Bourne — who stepped down as principal in 2014 after working at Lusher since 1991 — was introduced March 23 as the newest member of the school’s governing board.

Lusher CEO Kathy Riedlinger, introducing Bourne to other board members who had joined in the years since her departure, said that Bourne’s leadership was crucial to the growth of Lusher’s reputation long before the changes brought about after Hurricane Katrina. When the original elementary school on Willow Street first expanded to Lusher extension, people would often ask Riedlinger how she could possibly run two schools at the same time, she recalled.

“My answer, without question, was Brenda Bourne and Sheila Nelson,” Riedlinger said. “Much of the success of these schools goes to their credit, so I am thrilled to have Brenda back.”

Board President Richard Cortizas also thanked Bourne for bringing her experience as an educator back to the board.

“We’re just so grateful for your time,” Cortizas said.

Saturday’s meeting included few action items, but Riedlinger gave board members an update on the discussion at the Orleans Parish School Board level about how to allocate $45 million originally raised by a property tax approved by voters for facilities.

The tax was originally expected to bring in $35 million by this point, so OPSB leaders suggested moving the extra $10 million into programs for special programs such as student behavior or teacher recruitment.

Now, she said, the Orleans Parish School Board has asked the state legislature to consider restructuring the entire $45 million fund. At this point, Riedlinger said, it is too early to know how the money will eventually be allocated.

“None of what I said as far as the proposed use of that money is definite,” Riedlinger said. “Legislation can be tweaked and changed. All we know is they voted to do the legislation.”