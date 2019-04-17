Cyclist steals bike from Uptown front yard

The theft of a bicycle from the front of a home on Baronne Street near Upperline Street was captured on surveillance video, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The incident occurred Monday, April 15,at 7:56 a.m. in the 4900 block of Baronne Street. As shown in the video, a man cycled by a residence where two bikes, an adult’s and child’s, were unlocked in the front yard. He stopped, entered the front yard and removed one of the bicycles.

After closing the gate behind him, the thief rode off on the victim’s bicycle, pulling his own beside him as he rode.

The incident was captured on security camera video that can be viewed here.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sa’Brina James or any Second District detective at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-11117.