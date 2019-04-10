Council wants answers about change in traffic-camera guidelines

A surge in traffic camera tickets recently took New Orleans driver by surprise, after the city quietly lowered the threshold for speeding in school zones from 6 to 4 mph.

The City Council’s Budget Committee is asking the administration to address the changes to the Traffic Camera Safety Program in a meeting on Thursday, April 18.

The committee is seeking an explanation regarding the administration’s recent decision to lower the threshold for triggering traffic camera tickets without first announcing those changes to the public, according to a press release from Budget Committee Chairman and District D Councilman Jared Brossett.

Brossett has requested Chief Administration Officer Gilbert Montaño and representatives from the Mayor’s Office attend the upcoming Budget Committee meeting. Additionally, Brossett will ask the administration to provide an update on the implementation of Resolution R-19-94, which was authored by Councilman-at-large Jason Williams and passed by the Council on March 14, encouraging a single Ticket Amnesty Day in New Orleans.

The Thursday, April 18, committee meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the City Council Chamber, New Orleans City Hall, 1300 Perdido St.