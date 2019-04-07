City hosting bike network planning workshops this week

The City of New Orleans will present a series of “open house” neighborhood workshops to engage residents in each district about the upcoming plan to expand and improve the City’s bike network. Meetings for Districts A & B take place this week.

The City is working in collaboration with the Department of Public Works, the City Planning Commission, and community partners on this project, known as Moving New Orleans Bikes.

The plan will help expand the City’s current Bike Network Map with the community’s assistance. Here are the meetings for the Uptown area, both from 6 to 7:30 p.m.:

“We are excited about planning and expanding a bike network that ensures safer, more accessible and more equitable mobility options for all New Orleanians, including pedestrians, cyclists, transit riders and auto drivers,” Office of Transportation Director Laura Bryan said. “We want to meet our residents where they are, engage with them to share what we’re working on, and get their feedback for future planning.”

Below is the full schedule for the meetings, which all run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Monday, April 8

District B

KIPP-Booker T. Washington

2514 Third St.

Wednesday, April 10

District A

Stuart Hall, Cafeteria

2032 Carrollton Ave.

Thursday, April 11

District C

KIPP Renaissance School

3820 St. Claude Ave.

Monday, April 15

District C

Algiers Regional Library

3014 Holiday Drive

Tuesday, April 16

District D

AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana

3155 Gentilly Blvd.

Wednesday, April 17

District E

Martin Luther King Library

1611 Caffin Ave.

Thursday, April 18

District E

East New Orleans Regional Library

5641 Read Blvd.

As we build out safe infrastructure, we need to make sure we’re obeying the rules of the road. Refresh your memory by reviewing the guide on the back of the City’s Bike Network Map.

For more information about Moving New Orleans Bikes, visit the website and stay up to date by signing up for the newsletter.