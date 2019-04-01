Cherokee Street drainage project ‘substantially complete,’ city announces

The city’s Department of Public Works, in conjunction with the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans, has substantially completed the infrastructure improvement project on Cherokee Street between Benjamin and Pearl streets. The work began in June 2018.

The work in the Black Pearl neighborhood included replacing existing water lines and installing new sub-drainage lines, repairing damaged sewer lines, repaving portions of the roadway in asphalt, installing rain gardens and a pervious parking lane to reduce subsidence and detain storm water, replacing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons, and installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersections.

Crews will be on site for a few more weeks cleaning all existing catch basins, adjusting water meters and performing general cleanup duties, the city .

The project was designed by Professional Engineering Consultants Corporation and built by Fleming Construction Company LLC.