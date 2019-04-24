Champagne Stroll: Magazine Street hosts 9th annual shopping event

The Magazine Street Merchants Association (MSMA) will present its 9th annual Magazine Street Champagne Stroll on Saturday, May 11. Over 100 Magazine Street businesses will provide free sparkling wine, with many offering special deals, live music, promotional sales, and art or trunk shows.

Participating shops will extend their hours to 9 p.m. This is a chance for locals and visitors to support businesses on Magazine Street the day before Mother’s Day. The event is free and open to the public.

Visit magazinestreet.com for a list of participating stores, shops, galleries, and restaurants.

About MSMA

The Magazine Street Merchants Association is a coalition of business located on or near New Orleans’ Magazine Street corridor. The Association was founded to support businesses on Magazine Street, but has grown into an organization that works every day to promote Magazine Street as one of New Orleans’ most vibrant and valued business and cultural districts.

The MSMA produces three events per year: The Magazine Street Champagne Stroll in May, Art for Arts Sake in October, and Merriment on Magazine in December.