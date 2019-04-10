Broadmoor’s EATmoor festival needs volunteers, sponsors

The Broadmoor Improvement Association (BIA) is searching for vendors, sponsors, and volunteers to join their EATmoor! Spring Festival on Tuesday, May 7.

BIA says the event will feature local food trucks, local restaurants and caterers “to raise awareness around bringing healthy and affordable food options for needy families in our community.”

Participants are asked to bring non-perishable food items to support the Broadmoor Food Pantry. The Broadmoor Food Pantry provides over 600 meals each month to families in need.

EATmoor! will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rosa F. Keller Library and Community Center at 4300 S. Broad St. Vendors from across the New Orleans will have trendy and affordable items for Mother’s Day shopping and more.

EATmoor! also plays an important role in supporting local entrepreneurs and economic development, says BIA, because it invites small businesses to engage with Broadmoor residents and families from across the city.

The event is free and open to the public. Individuals or organizations interested in taking part can contact BIA here.