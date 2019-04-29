Book Report: Author events, Independent Bookstore Day events

Tuesday, April 30

Timothy Duffy, “Blue Muse”

Octavia Books

513 Octavia St.

6 p.m.

Photographer Timothy Duffy presents “Blue Muse: Timothy Duffy’s Southern Photographs.” The book features several New Orleans based musicians such as Alabama Slim, Ironing Board Sam and Little Freddie King. Duffy will appear in conversation with New Orleans Museum of Art curator Russell Lord, who wrote the book’s foreword. The program will feature a very special performance by New Orleans music legend Little Freddie King. A book signing will follow.



Wednesday, May 1

Chris Perondi, “The Big Book of Tricks for the Best Dog Ever”

Octavia Books

513 Octavia St.

6 p.m.

Chris Perondi, a top stunt-dog master trainer, presents “The Big Book of Tricks for the Best Dog Ever” Besides sharing his own story, Perondi will bring out cover dog Vinny Valentino to performing tricks from this indispensable, step-by-step guide featuring 118 tricks that strengthen the bond between owner and dog.

Please note that this program is for dog owners to attend. Please do not bring your dog to the event.

Helen Ellis in Conversation With Julia Reed on “Southern Lady Code: Essays”

Garden District Book Shop

The Rink Shopping Center

2727 Prytania St.

6-7:30 p.m.

Helen Ellis in conversation with Julia Reed, discussing “Southern Lady Code: Essays.” In these 23 essays Ellis transforms herself into a dominatrix Donna Reed to save her marriage, inadvertently steals a $795 Burberry trench coat, witnesses a man fake his own death at a party, avoids a neck lift, and finds a black-tie gown that gives her the confidence of a drag queen. Ellis will sign books afterward.

Tuesday, May 7

Diane C. McPhail, “The Abolitionist’s Daughter”

Garden District Book Shop

The Rink Shopping Center

2727 Prytania St.

6-7:30 p.m.

Diane C. McPhail discusses and signs her historical novel, “The Abolitionist’s Daughter.”

Saturday, May 11

Independent Bookstore Day

Garden District Book Shop, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.

Octavia Books, 513 Octavia St.

Blue Cypress Books, 8126 Oak St.

Tubby & Coo’s Mid-City Book Shop, 631 N. Carrollton Ave.

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Garden District Book Shop, Tubby & Coo’s Mid-City Book Shop, Blue Cypress Books and Octavia Books are all planning special activities, and together they are offering the chance to win $100 in gift certificates to book lovers who visit all four participating bookstores as part of a fun scavenger hunt. Each store will be selling exclusive literary-themed books, art, and gift items created just for Independent Bookstore Day.

A Bookstore Passport can be picked up from any of the stores. Go to each bookstore and collect a sticker for the passport for that store. When you have collected all 4 stickers (one from each store), you get entered into the grand prize raffle ($50 gift certificate from each store, totaling $200).

Saturday, May 18

STEAM Saturdays: Author Talk with Casey Willems

Milton H. Latter Memorial Library

5120 St Charles Ave.

1-2 p.m.

In this children’s event, Casey Willems reads from his new book “On the Bayou: A Young Dutch Hero’s Adventures in Louisiana.”