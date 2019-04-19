Armed robbery victim eludes gunman during foot chase in Broadmoor

Police are investigating an armed robbery attempt Thursday night in the Broadmoor area, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

A 21-year-old man was approached from behind after getting out of his car in the 4900 block of South Galvez Street, the NOPD said. Pointing a black handgun, a man demanded his car keys.

The victim refused and began to run. He was chased to Napoleon Avenue, where the gunman fled.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.