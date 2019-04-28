Armed robbery reported on Tchoupitoulas

A man was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in the St. Thomas area, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The man got into a car with three other men at 3:24 a.m. on Sunday, April 28, in the 1700 block of Tchoupitoulas Street when one of the men produced a gun and took his bag. The victim got out the car and the suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.