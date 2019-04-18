Advertiser: The Trust for Public Land on Voting “Yes” for Parks and Recreation on May 4
by Will Abberger, Vice President, Director of Conservation Finance
The Trust for Public Land
On Saturday, May 4, Orleans Parish voters will have an opportunity to vote “Yes” to enhance places where kids and adults can run, play, experience nature, while improving stormwater management—all without increasing taxes. The Trust for Public Land urges Orleans Parish voters to vote “Yes” for parks and people.
The Trust for Public Land is one of the nation’s foremost park experts. At the request of New Orleans’ park providers—City Park, NORDC, Parks and Parkways, and the Audubon Commission—The Trust for Public Land worked for three years to find ways to collaborate and strengthen New Orleans’ parks for all of its residents.
The result of this partnership was a proposal to more equitably fund New Orleans parks to improve parks and recreation area safety, repair and upgrade playgrounds, conserve natural areas, provide natural flood water storage, and make parks more accessible. With the support of Mayor Cantrell and the City Council, we worked with the park partners to create a plan that will fairly rebalance public funding, and provide more transparency, without raising taxes.
In today’s digital age, it’s more important than ever to preserve places where residents can run, play, and experience nature. A “Yes” vote on May 4 would improve parks and NORDC facilities in every neighborhood across the city and have a positive influence on physical health and well-being of all New Orleanians.
The parks measure also includes strict accountability provisions. Full public disclosure through annual audits of all expenditures will be required. The funds will also be matched with federal, state, local, and private contributions.
The Trust for Public Land is proud to have participated in this uniquely New Orleans solution. A “Yes” vote for parks on May 4 is the best way to ensure that all of the city’s residents have access to the beautiful high-quality parks and recreation activities—making New Orleans one of the world’s great cities.
In addition to full support by The Trust for Public Land, many other entities are also in favor of this proposition including:
- Mayor LaToya Cantrell & Action New Orleans PAC
- Senator Karen Carter Peterson
- Councilman Joe Giarusso
- Councilman Jay Banks
- Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer
- Councilman Jared Brossett
- Councilwoman Cyndi Ngyuen
- Councilman Jason Williams
- Councilwoman Helena Moreno
- Louisiana Fire Juniors
- Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- New Orleans Museum of Art
- Louisiana Public Health Institute
- Black Chamber of Commerce
- GNO Inc.
- New Orleans & Company
- New Orleans Magazine
- New Orleans Tribune
- Faubourg St. John Neighborhood Association
- Lower Garden District Neighborhood Association
- St. Charles Avenue Neighborhood Association
- Pontchartrain Park Neighborhood Association
- Friends of Joe Brown Park
- Parks for All
- Botanical Garden Foundation
- NOLA Tree Park
- SOUL (Sustaining Our Urban Landscape)
To learn more information about this millage proposal, visit www.togetherforparks.org.
