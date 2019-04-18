Advertiser: The Trust for Public Land on Voting “Yes” for Parks and Recreation on May 4

by Will Abberger, Vice President, Director of Conservation Finance

The Trust for Public Land

On Saturday, May 4, Orleans Parish voters will have an opportunity to vote “Yes” to enhance places where kids and adults can run, play, experience nature, while improving stormwater management—all without increasing taxes. The Trust for Public Land urges Orleans Parish voters to vote “Yes” for parks and people.

The Trust for Public Land is one of the nation’s foremost park experts. At the request of New Orleans’ park providers—City Park, NORDC, Parks and Parkways, and the Audubon Commission—The Trust for Public Land worked for three years to find ways to collaborate and strengthen New Orleans’ parks for all of its residents.

The result of this partnership was a proposal to more equitably fund New Orleans parks to improve parks and recreation area safety, repair and upgrade playgrounds, conserve natural areas, provide natural flood water storage, and make parks more accessible. With the support of Mayor Cantrell and the City Council, we worked with the park partners to create a plan that will fairly rebalance public funding, and provide more transparency, without raising taxes.

In today’s digital age, it’s more important than ever to preserve places where residents can run, play, and experience nature. A “Yes” vote on May 4 would improve parks and NORDC facilities in every neighborhood across the city and have a positive influence on physical health and well-being of all New Orleanians.

The parks measure also includes strict accountability provisions. Full public disclosure through annual audits of all expenditures will be required. The funds will also be matched with federal, state, local, and private contributions.

The Trust for Public Land is proud to have participated in this uniquely New Orleans solution. A “Yes” vote for parks on May 4 is the best way to ensure that all of the city’s residents have access to the beautiful high-quality parks and recreation activities—making New Orleans one of the world’s great cities.

In addition to full support by The Trust for Public Land, many other entities are also in favor of this proposition including:

Mayor LaToya Cantrell & Action New Orleans PAC

Senator Karen Carter Peterson

Councilman Joe Giarusso

Councilman Jay Banks

Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer

Councilman Jared Brossett

Councilwoman Cyndi Ngyuen

Councilman Jason Williams

Councilwoman Helena Moreno

Louisiana Fire Juniors Louisiana Fire Juniors

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

New Orleans Museum of Art

Louisiana Public Health Institute

Black Chamber of Commerce

GNO Inc.

New Orleans & Company

New Orleans Magazine

New Orleans Tribune

Faubourg St. John Neighborhood Association Faubourg St. John Neighborhood Association

Lower Garden District Neighborhood Association

St. Charles Avenue Neighborhood Association

Pontchartrain Park Neighborhood Association

Friends of Joe Brown Park

Parks for All

Botanical Garden Foundation

NOLA Tree Park

SOUL (Sustaining Our Urban Landscape)

To learn more information about this millage proposal, visit www.togetherforparks.org.